Covid-19 Testing Times for Kerry Airport – December 2nd, 2020

Yesterday, Kerry Airport announced that it was providing COVID-19 testing facilities for passengers in association with Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. CEO John Mulhern speaks to Jerry about this, the layoffs the airport has had to make and the challenges confronting the facility and the aviation industry in general.
Five additional deaths related to COVID-19
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.There has now been a total of 2,074 COVID-19...
Order signed to dissolve IT Tralee as third level institution
The order has been signed to dissolve IT Tralee as a third level institution.The Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science,...
Over €5 million paid in PUP arrears to Kerry people
Over 11,200 people in Kerry received Pandemic Unemployment Payment arrears, totalling over €5.1 million.Nationally, €129 million was paid out, following the calculation of the...
A Problem Shared – December 2nd, 2020
A grandmother went to great effort to make a cake for her grandchild’s birthday. To her understandable upset, she found the cake had been...
From Cahersiveen to CNN – December 2nd, 2020
CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan talks about confronting fake news, reporting from Trump rallies, and what John King – Mr Magic Wall – is like!
