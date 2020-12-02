Covid-19 Testing Times for Kerry Airport – December 2nd, 2020

Yesterday, Kerry Airport announced that it was providing COVID-19 testing facilities for passengers in association with Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. CEO John Mulhern speaks to Jerry about this, the layoffs the airport has had to make and the challenges confronting the facility and the aviation industry in general.

