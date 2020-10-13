COVID-19 Impacts Members of Kerry Fire Service – October 13th, 2020

Members of the Kerry Fire Service in Listowel are restricting their movements, after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says all firefighters in Listowel have been stood down as a precaution and they are being tested for the virus.
