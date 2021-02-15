Why the Courts Service Could Face Prosecution – February 15th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Radio Kerry journalist Eamonn Hickson has been investigating the lack of disability access at Tralee Courthouse. He discovered that a judge warned the Courts Service recently that it could be prosecuted for breaching the Disability Act. Eamonn was assisted in his investigation by Shauna McElligott who conducted extensive research.

