Cooking with Mark | Q&A – March 11th, 2019

Mark Doe was at your service today to answer your baking related questions.
Members of Connect trade union to strike at Liebherr
Members of the Connect trade union are staging a one day strike at the Liebherr Crane factory in Fossa tomorrow.The union formally known as...
22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are...
Dingle company pleads not guilty to charges related to fisherman’s death
A Dingle company has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged accident on one of its fishing trawlers in which a crew...
New comedy about dementia – March 12th, 2019
Tommy Marren spoke about his new play, the 3 Hail Marys, which is coming to Tralee, and which tackles the subject of dementia.
Survey of child care cases in Kerry – March 12th, 2019
Dr Carol Coulter, Director of the Child Care Law Reporting Project spoke about the Kerry findings in the national survey of child care cases...
New helicopter base to open at Kerry Airport – March 12th, 2019
New General Manager of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern spoke about Babcock locating a base in Farranfore to service the imminent re-opening of Ireland’s oil...