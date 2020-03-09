Despite the weather Mark Doe is talking to us about BBQ recipes plus the dos and don’ts re regarding BBQs.
Tralee Chamber Alliance warns coronavirus could push country into recession
Tralee Chamber Alliance has warned that businesses will close if people stay away from town centres because of fears surrounding the coronavirus.Chief executive, Ken...
Kerry Councillor calls for ban on mass gatherings to stop spread of coronavirus
Kerry County Councillor, Terry O'Brien, has called for mass gatherings to be banned to slow the spread of Covid-19.The Labour Party Councillor said we...
Woman killed in Killarney crash named locally
The woman killed in a crash outside Killarney yesterday has been named locally.She was Sharon Healy from Kiskeam in North Cork, and was in...
Cooking With Mark | March – March 9th, 2020
Foster Families Needed In Kerry – March 9th, 2020
Foster families are needed in Kerry. Can you help? We spoke to foster parent Austin McGinley and CEO of the Irish Foster Care Association...
Examining our Attitude to Coronavirus – March 9th, 2020
Do our attitudes to the virus need a deep clean and change as well? Kerry County Councillor Terry O’Brien works with the Irish Wheelchair...