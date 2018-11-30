Mary (not her real name) has just had to go into emergency accommodation with her family, she has one child and another on the way. She spoke to Jerry about her story of struggling to find a home for her family and the effect it’s having on her child.
Preliminary design on new Killarney hospital nearing completion
A preliminary design on a new Killarney hospital is nearing completion.At the recent Regional Health Forum, Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty asked...
Three new Garda recruits to be stationed in Listowel
Three new Garda recruits will be stationed in Listowel.199 members graduated from the Garda College in Templemore today.Among the graduates were six Kerry recruits...
Call for review of how violence against women is treated in the courts
There's a call for a review of how violence against women is treated in the courts, in the wake of the sentencing of Tralee...
The Continuing Homelessness Crisis – November 30th, 2018
The Movemeber aftermath – November 30th, 2018
‘Movember’ wrapped up last night with a massive shave off taking place in the Rose Hotel. Deirdre had a chat with Junior Loche who...
‘The Goddess of Lust’ – November 30th, 2018
The world premier of a comic drama by Mike O’Donnell which is about a fictional account of the visit of Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield...