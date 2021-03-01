Conflating Religion and Anti-Vax and Lockdown Views – March 1st, 2021

By
Admin
-

Tralee councillor Johnnie Wall received leaflets espousing anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown views combined with a pamphlet about the rosary. He says this is trying to create a false impression that the Catholic Church approves of such unfounded, conspiracy theories.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR