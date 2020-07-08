Concerns over spike in domestic abuses – July 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Gardai in Kerry are concerned at the spike in cases of domestic abuse in recent weeks – they want to put out the message that there is help available. Joining Deirdre on the show are Garda Fidelma O’Leary of the Garda Victim Service Office, Catherine Casey, General manager of Kerry Women’s Refuge and Support Services, & Deirdre Mulcahy, Office Manager at Tralee Courthouse.

