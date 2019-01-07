Concern at amount teen drinking before going to debs – January 7th, 2019

Jillian Maher contacted Radio Kerry to say she feels a topic that needs to be addressed and discussed is the amount of alcohol teenagers are drinking before they get to the venue for their debs. Jillian says yes, most young people drink at a debs, but to not be able to walk in sober to the venue is crazy, and they should be refused entry if this is the case.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/07_01_teen.mp3