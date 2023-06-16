Advertisement
Community Diary

World Youth Day in Lisbon July 31st to August 8th

Jun 16, 2023 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
World Youth Day in Lisbon July 31st to August 8th World Youth Day in Lisbon July 31st to August 8th
Share this article

Take the opportunity to be a pilgrim at World Youth Day in Lisbon, July 31st to August 8th 3 places are still available – contact [email protected] for details or phone 086 3683778

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus