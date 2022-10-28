Advertisement
Welcoming Sister Death – The Franciscan Way of Dying

Oct 28, 2022 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Join well know Poet and Christian Mindfulness facilitator Br. Richard Hendrick for our November Webinar: Welcoming Sister Death – The Franciscan Way of Dying, at 7.30pm, on Monday November 7th.

Register now on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

