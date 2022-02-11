“Weight Watching” – a hilarious comedy comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on February 24th

“Weight Watching” – a hilarious comedy by playwright and actor Ray O’Sullivan comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on Thursday February 24th at 8pm. Tickets €15 can be booked on 087 2279657 or from the CYMS Office 066 9762053.
