“Weight Watching” – a hilarious comedy comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on February 24th

Feb 11, 2022 08:02 By receptionradiokerry
"Weight Watching" – a hilarious comedy comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on February 24th
“Weight Watching” – a hilarious comedy by playwright and actor Ray O’Sullivan comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on Thursday February 24th at 8pm. Tickets €15 can be booked on 087 2279657 or from the CYMS Office 066 9762053.

