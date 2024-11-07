Advertisement
Community Diary

Weddingfest at Suits Select, Tralee on Sunday December 8th with proceeds supporting Pieta House.

Nov 7, 2024 10:52 By receptionradiokerry
Weddingfest at Suits Select, Tralee on Sunday December 8th with proceeds supporting Pieta House.
Share this article

Suits Select John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee will host Weddingfest on Sunday December 8th. Lots of inspiration from some of Kerry’s top wedding vendors. Tickets are €10 each available on Eventbrite with all proceeds going to Pieta House

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday November 12th
Advertisement
Life in the Spirit Seminar takes place in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Friday nights
John Lonergan at the Killarney Plaza Hotel November 7th
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry food business selected in national homegrown producer awards
Section of main Kerry-Limerick road to remain closed until 5pm
MTU Kerry Campus welcomes students starting five-year tertiary degree
Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus