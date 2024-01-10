Advertisement
Community Diary

Waterville Annual Senior Citizens Community Party Sunday 14h January

Jan 10, 2024 11:55 By receptionradiokerry
Waterville Annual Senior Citizens Community Party Sunday 14h January
Share this article

Waterville Annual Senior Citizens Community Party Will be held on Sunday 14h January at Waterville Golf Club- Mass @ 12.30pm. Booking essential contact Tony 0872280478 or Fiona 0876537508

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

FREE Mental Health First Aid Courses in Tralee and Killarney
Advertisement
Árd Churam Community Choir is Back in Listowel this Thursday!
St. Pio Devotions in Castleisland on Tuesday January 9th
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Warrior Joins Up With Conlan Boxing
Lakers Sign New Point Guard
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Midweek Inter-County Results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus