Walk of the Ancestors – Historical Lecture on: ‘’Fenianism at Home and Abroad’’. Guest Speaker: Prof David Wilson, University of Toronto. Public Lecture at Caitin’s Pub, Kells this Monday 21st August at 6.30pm. Tickets €10.00 each from 087 9887199. Sponsored: by Kerry County Council, Goldens of Kells, and IRD Foilmore Kells CLG.

