The 3rd Walk of the Ancestors event takes place this Sunday 18th August at 6.30pm sharp in Caitins Pub Kells. The theme for this Historical Lecture Series is - America and Ireland – Revolutions Entwined. Presentations by Professors Muiris Bric, David Wilson, Liam Kennedy and Dr Gareth Prendergast. Tickets available from 087 9887199.

