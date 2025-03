Experience an unforgettable evening with Tralee Rotary Club's concert featuring Wales' Cor Meibion Colwyn Male Choir and Kerry Choral Union at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee this Friday March 21st at 7:30pm. In aid of Kerry Mental Health Association and Tralee Rugby Club. Tickets are €20, available on Eventbrite or call 087 2399940

