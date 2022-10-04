Advertisement
Unveiling Ceremony for Lieutenant Michael Nolan.

Oct 4, 2022 15:10 By receptionradiokerry
Unveiling Ceremony for Lieutenant Michael Nolan.
The unveiling ceremony will take place on Sunday 9th October at 12 noon

for Lieutenant Michael Nolan who was killed during the war of  independence

at Screw Cross, Kilmoyley, Co Kerry  (Eircode V92H2T 2)

All welcome.

 

