Unveiling Ceremony for Lieutenant Michael Nolan.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on Sunday 9th October at 12 noon
for Lieutenant Michael Nolan who was killed during the war of independence
at Screw Cross, Kilmoyley, Co Kerry (Eircode V92H2T 2)
Advertisement
All welcome.
The unveiling ceremony will take place on Sunday 9th October at 12 noon
for Lieutenant Michael Nolan who was killed during the war of independence
at Screw Cross, Kilmoyley, Co Kerry (Eircode V92H2T 2)
All welcome.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus