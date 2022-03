Ukraine Appeal: the following items non-perishable food, nappies, toiletries, children’s pyjamas, shoes, underwear and sock, washing power, medications such as dressings and painkillers can be dropped to the Austin Stacks GAA Club, Connolly Park, Tralee V92 X952 this Saturday & Sunday (April 2nd & 3rd) between 10 and 2pm daily. See full list of items for donation on www.austinstacks.ie

