There will be a Triduum in preparation for the feast of St Padre Pio in the Franciscan Friary, Killarney, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 21st, 22nd and 23rd of September. Mass daily at 10am and 7pm. There will be devotions, prayers and blessing with the First Class Relic at each Mass. Fr Eamonn OFM will lead the Triduum

Advertisement