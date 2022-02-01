Advertisement
Tralee Parnell’s Senior Camogie team is holding open training sessions for new players

Feb 1, 2022 10:02 By receptionradiokerry
Tralee Parnell’s Senior Camogie team is holding open training sessions for new players: this Friday evening (Feb 4th) from 8-9pm and this Sunday, February 6th from 4pm to 5pm, at CBS The Green. Contact:
086-3693131

