Tralee Parnell’s Senior Camogie team is holding open training sessions for new players: this Friday evening (Feb 4th) from 8-9pm and this Sunday, February 6th from 4pm to 5pm, at CBS The Green. Contact:
086-3693131
Advertisement
Tralee Parnell’s Senior Camogie team is holding open training sessions for new players: this Friday evening (Feb 4th) from 8-9pm and this Sunday, February 6th from 4pm to 5pm, at CBS The Green. Contact:
086-3693131
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus