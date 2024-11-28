Tralee Flower & Garden Club presents its Floral Christmas Gala this Monday December 2nd

Tralee Flower & Garden Club presents its Floral Christmas Gala by Samantha Foran, Galway at 7.30pm this Monday December 2nd at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee. Supporting the Stroke Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Admission €15.
Advertisement
Tralee Flower & Garden Club presents its Floral Christmas Gala by Samantha Foran, Galway at 7.30pm this Monday December 2nd at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee. Supporting the Stroke Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Admission €15.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus