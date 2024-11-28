Advertisement
Tralee Flower & Garden Club presents its Floral Christmas Gala this Monday December 2nd

Nov 28, 2024 12:32 By receptionradiokerry
Tralee Flower & Garden Club presents its Floral Christmas Gala by Samantha Foran, Galway at 7.30pm this Monday December 2nd at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee.   Supporting the Stroke Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Admission €15.

