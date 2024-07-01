Advertisement
Community Diary

Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz This Sunday July 7th at Beaufort GAA Club

Jul 1, 2024 08:00 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz This Sunday July 7th at Beaufort GAA Club
Come to Beaufort GAA Club this Sunday 7th July at 2pm. Enjoy Food, Fun and Football at the Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz. Entertainment by DJ Gav, a huge raffle and lots of surprises thrown in.

