There’s only a few days left to apply for Kerry County Council’s Arts Act Grants and Individual Artist Bursaries. The closing date is 1pm on the 26th January. Application forms are available from arts.kerrycoco.ie
Advertisement
There’s only a few days left to apply for Kerry County Council’s Arts Act Grants and Individual Artist Bursaries. The closing date is 1pm on the 26th January. Application forms are available from arts.kerrycoco.ie
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus