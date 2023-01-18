Advertisement
Community Diary

There’s only a few days left to apply for Kerry County Council’s Arts Act Grants and Individual Artist Bursaries.

Jan 18, 2023 09:01 By receptionradiokerry
There’s only a few days left to apply for Kerry County Council’s Arts Act Grants and Individual Artist Bursaries. The closing date is 1pm on the 26th January. Application forms are available from arts.kerrycoco.ie

