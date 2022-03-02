Advertisement
Community Diary

The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday

Mar 2, 2022 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday
Share this article

The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday. Commencing at Blennerville village at 12.30pm, via Camp, Gleann na Gealt, Annascaul, Inch, Boolteens, Castlemaine and finishing at Skehanagh Cross, Tralee at 2.20pm approximately.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus