The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday. Commencing at Blennerville village at 12.30pm, via Camp, Gleann na Gealt, Annascaul, Inch, Boolteens, Castlemaine and finishing at Skehanagh Cross, Tralee at 2.20pm approximately.
Advertisement
The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday. Commencing at Blennerville village at 12.30pm, via Camp, Gleann na Gealt, Annascaul, Inch, Boolteens, Castlemaine and finishing at Skehanagh Cross, Tralee at 2.20pm approximately.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus