The Dan Paddy Andy Festival, Lyrecrompane August Bank Holiday Weekend

Jul 29, 2024 11:06 By receptionradiokerry
The Dan Paddy Andy Festival, Lyrecrompane August Bank Holiday Weekend
The Dan Paddy Andy Festival, Lyrecrompane August Bank Holiday Weekend. 10K and 5K Run with trophies, medals and refreshments, Bog Walks with tea and scones, Honda 50 Run and dancing to mighty bands. Enquiries to 087 2853570

