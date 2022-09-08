Advertisement
Tea Dance To Be Held in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Pastoral Centre, Tralee this Sunday September 11th

Tea Dance To Be Held in Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church, Pastoral Centre, Tralee this Sunday September 11th
Tea Dance To Be Held in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Pastoral Centre, Tralee this Sunday September 11th from 3pm to 6pm. Music by the Jerry Mc Carthy Band ‘Autumn Gold’. Admission €10 per person.

