Tea Dance on Sunday February 19th at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

You are invited to attend our Tea Dance on Sunday February 19th from 3pm to 5pm at the Listowel Arms Hotel. Music by Stevie Donegan. €15 Entry includes refreshments & raffle ticket. Proceeds in aid of St. John of God Kerry Services.
