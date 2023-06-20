Sunset to Sunrise Charity Walk June 24th from Bonane, Kenmare

Sunset to Sunrise Charity Walk takes place this Saturday 24th June @11:30pm from Molly Gallivan's, Bonane, Kenmare. Proceeds to the Aoife O Sullivan Oncology Education Fund, CUH Charity.
