Sunset to Sunrise Charity Walk June 24th from Bonane, Kenmare

Jun 20, 2023 08:06 By receptionradiokerry
Sunset to Sunrise Charity Walk June 24th from Bonane, Kenmare
Sunset to Sunrise Charity Walk takes place this Saturday 24th June @11:30pm from Molly Gallivan's, Bonane, Kenmare. Proceeds to the Aoife O Sullivan Oncology Education Fund, CUH Charity.

