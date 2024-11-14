Advertisement
Community Diary

Suits Select John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee will host Weddingfest on Sunday December 8th. 

Nov 14, 2024 12:28 By receptionradiokerry
Suits Select John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee will host Weddingfest on Sunday December 8th. 
Suits Select John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee will host Weddingfest on Sunday December 8th.  Lots of inspiration from some of Kerry’s top wedding vendors. Tickets are €10 each available on Eventbrite with all proceeds going to Pieta House.

