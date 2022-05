St. Pio’s Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday May 17th at 7.30pm without a congregation. Devotions will be livestreamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland . St Pio’s heart bandage relic will be on the altar to focus our minds. Witness will be given by Fr. Mossie on the theme St Pio’s Devotion to Our Lady and the Lourdes/San Giovanni Rotondo Connection.

