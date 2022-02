St. Pio Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland at 7.30pm this Tuesday (Feb 15th) without a congregation. Everyone is welcome to join through livestream on church services. Padro Pio’s Heart Bandage relic will be on the altar to focus our minds. Witness will be given by Liam Gowan, Tralee, the theme ‘Forgiveness in the face of a personal disaster’.

Advertisement