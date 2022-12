St. Pio Devotions will be celebrated at Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday December 20th at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Jim Breen, of Cycle Against Suicide Jim’s theme is ‘It was the worst of days and it was the best of days’. Padre Pio’s Heart Bandage relic will be on the altar to focus our minds. Blessing after mass with the relic. Everyone is welcome.

