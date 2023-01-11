St. Pio Devotions in Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday January 17th.

Padro Pio’s Healing Glove will be handed over by Top Friar Fr. Bryan Shortall at St. Pio Devotions in Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 17th. All are welcome.
