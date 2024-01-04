Advertisement
St. Pio Devotions in Castleisland on Tuesday January 9th

Jan 4, 2024 09:14 By receptionradiokerry
St. Pio Devotions in Castleisland on Tuesday January 9th
St. Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday January 9th at 7.30pm.  Witness will be given by Mary Gardiner from Tralee – her theme is ‘Belief in the face of adversity’.  All Welcome.

