St. Pio Devotions in Castleisland on Tuesday January 9th

St. Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday January 9th at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Mary Gardiner from Tralee – her theme is ‘Belief in the face of adversity’. All Welcome.
Advertisement
St. Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday January 9th at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Mary Gardiner from Tralee – her theme is ‘Belief in the face of adversity’. All Welcome.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus