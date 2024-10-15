Advertisement
Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Oct 15, 2024 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  Showcasing great archaeology - hikes, talks, mobile museum, music. Events for children. Go leor as Gaeilge. Follow our socials. Tickets on www.humanitix.com

