The Annual Seán Ó Sé Memorial Vintage Tractor Run will take place this Sunday September 3rd. Leaving Fairfield, Caherciveen at 12.30pm. Refreshments and spot prizes galore. All proceeds to the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus.
Advertisement
The Annual Seán Ó Sé Memorial Vintage Tractor Run will take place this Sunday September 3rd. Leaving Fairfield, Caherciveen at 12.30pm. Refreshments and spot prizes galore. All proceeds to the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus