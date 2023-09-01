Advertisement
Community Diary

Seán Ó Sé Memorial Vintage Tractor Run will take place this Sunday September 3rd.

Sep 1, 2023 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
The Annual Seán Ó Sé Memorial Vintage Tractor Run will take place this Sunday September 3rd. Leaving Fairfield, Caherciveen at 12.30pm. Refreshments and spot prizes galore. All proceeds to the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus.

