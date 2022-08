Samaritans of Kerry Charity Cycle On Saturday August 13th. Start /Finish at John Mitchel's GAA Complex, Tralee. 2 Routes to choose from. Shorter version from Tralee to Annascaul, Inch, Castlemaine, John Mitchels. Longer version to take in the Conor Pass. Food stops on both routes. BBQ at finish. Full details on https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/kerry-samaritans-charity-cycle-2022-tickets-268212529897 or contact 087 0512454.

