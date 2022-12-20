‘’Room At The Inn – A Christmas Concert”, featuring local and Ukrainian singers and musicians in Fossa Parish Church at 7.30pm on Wed Dec 21st, no charge, any donations in support of the Autism Unit in Fossa primary school.
