Advertisement
Community Diary

Return tickets for the Milltown/Listry Parish Draw as the draw takes place this Monday 18th December

Dec 13, 2023 08:53 By receptionradiokerry
Return tickets for the Milltown/Listry Parish Draw as the draw takes place this Monday 18th December
Share this article

Reminder to please return tickets for the Milltown/Listry Parish Draw as the draw takes place this Monday 18th December in the Munitir na Tire Hall.  Your support is very much appreciated by Fr. Danny Broderick.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Castleisland Giveaway Christmas Bingo Tues Dec 19th
Advertisement
Kielduff Community Centre Christmas Market this Sunday December 10th
Christmas lights project Abbeyfeale.
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 4,500 people in Kerry travel an hour or more to work
Sport

Dec 13, 2023 09:34
Man Utd Exit Europe
FAI To Face Oireachtas Committee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus