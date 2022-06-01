Remembrance evening for all those buried in the Old Cemetery Kilflynn June 8th

A Remembrance evening for all those buried in the Old Cemetery Kilflynn will take place on Wednesday June 8th at 8pm. Joining us will be Fr. Denis O Mahony & Rev. Jim Stephens. All are welcome.
A Remembrance evening for all those buried in the Old Cemetery Kilflynn will take place on Wednesday June 8th at 8pm. Joining us will be Fr. Denis O Mahony & Rev. Jim Stephens. All are welcome.
