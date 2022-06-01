Advertisement
Community Diary

Remembrance evening for all those buried in the Old Cemetery Kilflynn June 8th

Jun 1, 2022 11:06 By receptionradiokerry
Remembrance evening for all those buried in the Old Cemetery Kilflynn June 8th Remembrance evening for all those buried in the Old Cemetery Kilflynn June 8th
Share this article

A Remembrance evening for all those buried in the Old Cemetery Kilflynn will take place on Wednesday June 8th at 8pm. Joining us will be Fr. Denis O Mahony & Rev. Jim Stephens. All are welcome.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus