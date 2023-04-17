Advertisement
Community Diary

Presentation Castleisland presents a ‘Night at the Oskars’ this Friday night April 21st in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Apr 17, 2023 09:04 By receptionradiokerry
Presentation Castleisland presents a ‘Night at the Oskars’ this Friday night April 21st in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney. Presentation Castleisland presents a ‘Night at the Oskars’ this Friday night April 21st in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.
Share this article

Presentation Castleisland presents a ‘Night at the Oskars’ this Friday night April 21st in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.  Limited tickets available from the school, from 8.30am to 5.30pm daily.  Tickets €30 – cash only.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus