Mar 29, 2023 12:03 By receptionradiokerry
Presentation Castleisland presents a 'Night at the OsKaRs' on Friday 21st April in the Great Southern Hotel Killarney. Tickets available from the school, today and tomorrow from 8.30am to 5.30pm. Tickets €30 - cash only.

