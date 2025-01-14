Advertisement
Prayer Meeting in Scartaglen on Sunday January 19th

Jan 14, 2025 10:41 By receptionradiokerry
Prayer meeting, with rosary, Devine Mercy and Eucharistic Adoration takes place at 2.30pm this Sunday the 19th of January.  Join Janice Carrig and musicians Pat Bucke and Paddy Sheehan for praise and worship.

