Prayer meeting for World Peace this Sunday March 13th at 2.30pm

Mar 10, 2022 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Prayer meeting for World Peace this Sunday March 13th at 2.30pm
Prayer meeting for World Peace this Sunday March 13th at 2.30pm.  Praise, worship, healing at the Diseart, Dingle. Led by Janice Carrig, Holy Spirit Prayer Ministry. Contact 087 6880723

