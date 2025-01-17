'Pink night' in aid of Comfort for Chemo in Kilcummin Klub Bar Jan 18th

The re-scheduled 'Pink night' in aid of Comfort for Chemo will take place tonight Saturday 18th January at 8pm in Kilcummin Klub Bar. Free entry, fantastic door & raffle prizes on the night. Live music. A night not to be missed.
