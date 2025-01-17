Advertisement
Community Diary

'Pink night' in aid of Comfort for Chemo in Kilcummin Klub Bar Jan 18th

Jan 17, 2025 09:35 By receptionradiokerry
'Pink night' in aid of Comfort for Chemo in Kilcummin Klub Bar Jan 18th
Share this article

The re-scheduled 'Pink night' in aid of Comfort for Chemo will take place tonight Saturday 18th January at 8pm in Kilcummin Klub Bar.  Free entry, fantastic door & raffle prizes on the night. Live music.  A night not to be missed.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday night at the Community Centre
Advertisement
Prayer Meeting in Scartaglin on Sunday January 19th
Kerry webinars for Mission 2025
Advertisement

Recommended

Cobh provide opposition for Kerry tonight in Munster Cup
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Kerry post primary schools cross country competition takes place today
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus