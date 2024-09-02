Pilgrimage Walk from Tralee to Ballyheigue Sunday September 8th

The Pilgrimage Walk from Tralee to Ballyheigue departs from the Dominican Church at 6.30am this Sunday. Arriving in Ballyheigue for mass at Our Lady’s Well at 11.30am. Everyone welcome.
