Pilgrimage Walk from Tralee to Ballyheigue Sunday September 8th

Sep 2, 2024 12:24 By receptionradiokerry
The Pilgrimage Walk from Tralee to Ballyheigue departs from the Dominican Church at 6.30am this Sunday.  Arriving in Ballyheigue for mass at Our Lady’s Well at 11.30am.  Everyone welcome.

