The Phoenix Women’s Shed located at the Piper’s Band Hall, behind Super Valu Tralee are holding a fundraising ‘Curiosity Shop’ Bring & Buy event this Thursday June 29th from 10.30am to 1pm. Please donate any unwanted clothes, bric a brac, jewellery to us or just come along for a browse and who knows what you might find. Teas & coffees & home baking served.

