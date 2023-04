The Paul Lucey Run or Walk for the Rock takes place this Bank Holiday Monday commencing from the Austin Stacks GAA Club, Connolly Park, Tralee at 11am with a 5k or 10K route to choose from. Registration is now open via Eventbrite.ie search Paul Lucey Run or from 9.30am on the morning. This year’s event will be followed by a Family Fun Day in the Stacks Club grounds.

