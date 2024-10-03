Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings this Tuesday October 8th at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Tom Pa O’Connor and Tom’s theme is ‘The Storm of Life Blows Foul and Fair’.
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings this Tuesday October 8th at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Tom Pa O’Connor and Tom’s theme is ‘The Storm of Life Blows Foul and Fair’.
